Sophia’s kin have a blast

A long time ago, a German trader and a Marshallese woman had a daughter named Sophia. She was known for flawless complexion and beauty.

One day, Sophia accompanied her father on a business voyage to Mwoakil, an outer island in Pohnpei. There, the then Nahnmwarki (high chief) caught sight of the girl.

Story has it that the Nahnmwarki was in such awe of Sophia’s beauty that it prompted him to make the best trade ever: her hand in marriage to his son Joel.

Sophia and Joel had several children. Their children had children. Since then, the family roots extended from Mwokil back to Namdrik.

This week, the descendants of Sophia and Joel held a five-day reunion in Majuro.

Relatives staying in Majuro hosted various activities and feasts in honor of the visiting family members from Pohnpei and the US.

Their descendants include Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority General Manager Glen Joseph, Rita Elementary School Principal Baldwin Robert, Namdrik Atoll Local Government Mayor Clarence Luther, Marshallese Language Instructor for College of Marshall Islands Hermon Lajar, Namdrik Master Weaver Patsy Hermon and long time educators Evelyn Joseph and Tiem Robert, to name a few.

Read more about this in the August 4, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.