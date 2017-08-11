About missile base at Kwaj.

Journal 8/15/1975

P9 About the missile base at Kwajalein

By Mary A. Browning

“As your plane comes in to land, the radar towers, giant domes, tracking dish antennae and other structures dotting the chain of tiny islands rise up like a missile-age Stonehenge in the mid-Pacific,” writes Walter Pincus. “Visiting Kwajalein,” is the title of Mr. Pincus’ article and it appeared in the May 10, 1975 issue of New Republic. His Stonehenge analogy is appropriate to the visual impact of Kwajalein as seen from the air, and also to the obsolescence of many of the exotic structures which dot the atoll. Many are used; others have been converted, such as the great circular fenced area which was a long-range radar and is now a driving range.

P4 Too much ‘whitebread’

You just can’t please everybody all the time. Last week, we got blasted by local attorney Scott Stege for putting out a lousy newspaper, and this week we get attacked by that swarthy businessman who runs Cruisin’ Taxi, Mr. Kimbar Peter. Kimbar’s complaint was that our editorial about the Clinton and Bush options was lopsided and only gave the options considered by white Americans. “How come you didn’t talk about ‘our boy’?” he demanded. “So who is ‘your boy’?” we asked. “Jesse, man, Jesse Jackson. The Rainbow Coalition. That’s us,” came the reply. Just goes to show you how far out of touch some of these local businessmen are.

P21 A stride in the right direction

Dr. Salesi Katoanga, the World Health Organization’s consultant for family planning in the Pacific, has been coming to the Marshalls since 1988 to assist various preventive health activities. After watching health presentations by a group of young people at the conclusion of the first outer islands youth health leadership seminar in Majuro Friday, Katoanga said: “Some Marshall Islanders might watch this and say they’re wasting their time. But to me it’s a big stride in the right direction. This program is fantastic. It’s one of a kind in the Pacific region.” The youth from around the Marshalls put on skits, a puppet show, health songs and slide presentations on smoking, child abuse, malnutrition, personal hygiene and other topics to show some of the things they learned during the three-week seminar sponsored by Family Planning and Youth to Youth in Health.

P24 Jaluit runway okay

An Air Marshall Islands official confirmed that Jaluit airstrip has been approved for use and regularly scheduled flights are now serving the southern atoll. A flight Monday taken by chief pilot Clive Beacham, along with Minister Kunar Abner and Secretary of Public Works Rien Morris was used to inspect the landing strip. “Everyone was very satisfied with the condition of the airfield,” said AMI official Phil Marshall.

P2 Teachers cheer pay raise

Marshall Islands teachers clapped and cheered last Friday when Secretary of Education Biram Stege told them that salary increases for many would go into effect with this week’s pay check. President Kessai Note, Finance Minister Brenson Wase and Education Minister Wilfred Kendall attended the meeting at the Nitijela conference that was packed with about 150 teachers.

P3 Protestors demand delay on Compact

Opponents of the Compact of Free Association demonstrated at the opening of Nitijela Monday. A group of about 300 Marshall Islanders, led by traditional leaders from Majuro and Kwajalein, including Majuro’s ranking Leroij Atama Zedkaia, carried placards objecting to the recently signed Compact of Free Association with the United States and urged Nitijela to delay approval.

P9 The bird man of Majuro

Bill Milne wears the most original hats in the Marshall Islands, which he makes himself. Usually you can see our “bird man” keeping fit as he pedals his bike around Majuro.