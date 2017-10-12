For Kwaj ballers, free breakfast!

By invitation of Majuro businessman and basketball enthusiast Sandy Alfred, visiting team Kwajalein enjoyed a hearty breakfast at the Sandy’s diner/pharmacy in Delap before leaving with smiles, full stomachs and a $200 donation last week.

Sandy wanted the basketball team to feel welcome, to relax and enjoy themselves and at the same time assure the team they had fans, including himself. They are here for the BOMI 17th Ralik Ratak Shootout.

“We will tell people on Ebeye of your generosity,” Kwajalein Coach Nelson Langkio told Sandy following handover of the check.

