Celebrating ROC’s Big Day

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Majuro hosted a celebration in honor of the nation’s 106th National Day at the International Conference Center Monday.

The program started with an exchange of toasts by ROC Ambassador Daniel Diann-Wei Tang and Foreign Minister John Silk, followed by a performance by the Taiwanese community depicting aboriginal dancers.

Ambassador Tang praised RMI for its devoted partnership spanning 19 years and toasted for 19 more, while Minister Silk, who spoke on behalf of President Heine, congratulated Taiwan on its special day.

The professional catering by Marshall Islands Resort and the hearty feast made the evening extra special.

