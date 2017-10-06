News

Ralik Ratak Shootout in high gear

Lae’s Nathaniel ‘Baby’ Lometo scores past Mili defender Lani Ackley in ongoing BOMI 17th Ralik Ratak Shootout Basketball Tournament action in Majuro. Photo: Hilary Hosia.
As anticipated by many Kwajalein fans, the visiting team continued its winning streak through its first three games, which ended with a blowout of Wotje Monday night, 94-54. Kwajalein was scheduled for an 8:30pm showdown with Team Majuro Thursday this week before the finals. As of Tuesday, Kwajalein and Majuro maintained a 3-0 record in their bracket. In the other pool, Lae is the only undefeated contender. In the women’s division, Lae maintains a 4-0 record. Jaluit 200 and Majuro delivered what could be considered the best basketball showdown this year in the BOMI 17th Ralik Ratak Shootout following Monday’s game, which had fans in a frenzy until the last basket. Had Jaluit defeated Majuro, it would’ve been a historic moment, which almost came true when Jaluit started off with a 10-point lead in overtime following a 64-64 regulation tie. Majuro won by a single point, ending the OT game at 79-78.

