WAM’s unique grad package

HILARY HOSIA

Of the many programs funded by the National Training Council, Waan Aelon in Majel (WAM) stands out as the only entity to gift its students with a unique graduation package: completion of program certification, identification card, social security card, birth certificate, pizza coupon from Marshall Islands Resort and a bank account that comes with a debit card. The one of a kind get-yourself-out-there start-up kit was given to 14 trainees following their completion of the six-month training program last Thursday at the MIR beachside. Chosen student speaker Taylor Botta expressed how proud he was for completing the rigorous curriculum. “We improved from getting low marks to achieving higher scores,” Botta said. He then recited a poem the class learned before the whole class banded together and sang to the crowd. The question “where to from now?” was brought up by Health Secretary Julia Alfred and NTC Director Allison Nashion — both encouraged the graduates to venture out into the community. Allison advised the students to utilize NTC’s career program as soon as possible. “We have people there waiting to help you,” he said.

