CMI ensured thousands watched Shootout

Basketball fans to CMI IT Department: we appreciate you.

Thousands of online viewers had the opportunity to tune into the 17th Bank of Marshall Islands Ralik Ratak Shootout on Facebook live stream due to the generosity of the College of Marshall Islands’ IT Department.

Most Valuable Players Yuuzi Maddison and Tamara Andrike, both of Lae teams, and Kwajalein’s Talson Hosia expressed appreciation to the IT Department following the championship game between Lae and Kwajalein (won by Lae in overtime, 76-75). In addition, Marshall Islands Basketball Federation’s Rickiano Antibas delivered pizzas from the Marshall Islands Resort to the IT crew Monday to thank the team.

Read more about this in the October 20, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.