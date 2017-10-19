MIR seals Ebeye Hotel deal

HILARY HOSIA

Marshall Islands Resort signed a two-year contract with Marshall Islands Development Bank to run the Ebeye Hotel last Friday at the MIDB headquarters.

MIDB board members and MIR management team were present for the signing ceremony.

MIDB board members praised MIR for accepting the bid, which took two years to materialize.

“One of our goals is to provide jobs to those in need,” MIDB board Chairman Reginald White said. “Ebeye is one of those in need.”

Board member Tommy Kijiner complemented MIR, adding that its reputation for successfully pulling off a great task during the last Pacific Islands Forum helped gain the bank’s approval.

“We are thankful to reach a solution and the bank will continue to help,” MIDB board member Senator David Kramer said.

MIR General Manager Hirobo Obeketang said development will take place the first eight months MIR is on the job.

Hirobo commended Ebeye Hotel’s management for the cleanliness of the hotel.

“This is an opportunity,” he said. “The task ahead may pose major challenges but at the end of the day, my team will pull through because we’ve experienced harder tasks.”

