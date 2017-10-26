Utwe likatus in spotlight

HILARY HOSIA

The Utwe Women’s Christian Association from Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia was warmly greeted by the United Church of Christ congregation in Uliga Sunday. During the service, UCC Reverend Enja Enos praised the visiting group and lectured on how a fleet of Marshallese voyagers back in 1856 went off-course and washed up in Kosrae in…wait for it…Utwe. Enja said the Kosraens, who at the time already heard of God, took the drifters in. To this day, there are villages named after Marshall Islands in Kosrae. It seemed faith and fate played a role because following the drifters’ arrival in Kosrae, the Word of God reached Marshall Islands a year later The delegation was led by Kosrae Senator Josaiah Waguk and Rev. Vinton Benjamin.

Read more about this in the October 27 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.








