Water flows for Ebeye

Kwajalein’s utility company KAJUR is now operating two newly installed reverse osmosis units purchased from the Australian-based company Osmoflo. KAJUR gave its “operational acceptance” of the Desalination Plant Project on Ebeye. Osmoflo designed, supplied and installed two seawater reverse osmosis plants with a total capacity for producing close to half a million gallons of drinking water per day. The plant was fabricated at Osmoflo’s manufacturing facility in South Australia and shipped to Ebeye. Following successful commissioning and performance testing, the water treatment plant has been handed over to Kwajalein Atoll Joint Utilities Resources Inc (KAJUR). Osmoflo will remain engaged for a two-year period. The desalination project, part of a larger sanitation and water distribution project for the Marshall Islands, was sponsored with aid funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Australian and US governments.

Read more about this in the October 27 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







