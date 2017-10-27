Putting food in mouths

Journal 10/25/1979

P2 USDA must be stopped in the capital Ever since it was uncovered that more people than the actual population in Truk State were signed up to receive free US food, American largesse here has been considered more or less a “me too” affair — and understandably so. Certain individuals in the Marshalls, asked questions about the USDA situation here, were very quick to comment, “Hey, don’t do anything in the paper to stop it, I get it myself.” So far be it from us, a provincial community-oriented rag, to assault the well known propensity to eat freely. And, we note with approval, that the Cabinet of our fair nation has also taken this line, approving as it has continuation of the rather opulent status quo. However, we do have some reservations about the USDA situation here and would like to make a few suggestions: USDA food is being pushed at us, it should be our goal to pull. USDA should only be distributed to individuals actually living and working on the outer islands, and people who are receiving the food in the centers should be told they must return to their land if they want to get free food.

P9 MIBA of Majuro meets The Marshall Islands Businessmen’s Association was given a brief overview of the government’s intentions regarding the planned celebration of self-government scheduled for May 1, 1980 by Minister of Internal Affairs Wilfred Kendall and Internal Affairs Secretary Carmen Bigler. Kendall explained that approximately 200 off-island guests are expected, mostly dignitaries from the Pacific area.

Journal 10/30/1992

P18 Dynamic duo Frank Cabral and Kirt Pinho were in good form, entertaining the Chamber of Commerce fundraiser with their own special brand of blues and Hawaiian numbers. Kirt wanted to show everyone he was still on the job by keeping his hard hat on.

P18 Tole Mour busy During the past three years, Tole Mour and the joint Marshallese and volunteer health teams have made repeated visits to 59 outer island communities, seeing close to 40,000 patients, according to the 1991 annual report of the MariMed Foundation.

Journal 10/24/2003

P26 Likiep praised for stand on education Likiep Atoll Local Government’s decision to devote the majority of its development funds to elementary school education has drawn praise from a national government official in Majuro. The council plans to spend 70 percent of an $80,000 ROC grant on education projects. With the exception of the nuclear test-affected islands of Enewetak, Rongelap and Bikini, “Likiep is the only community I know that is spending any of their funds to support their schools — and not ‘chump change’ either,” Economic Policy, Planning and Statistics Office Director Carl Hacker said.

P30 Jorok’s a hip guy thanks to hospital Majuro hospital surgeon Dr. Dee Zoumanan entered the Marshall ISalnds history books this week after performing the first hip replacement surgery to be done in the Marshall Islands. Seventy-one-year-old Jorok Leuito fractured his hip two weeks ago and subsequently became the first patient to receive a hip replacement in the Marshall Islands.

P30 Mwekto’s the prince of pests Ronnie Mwekto recently completed three weeks of grueling training and testing in Texas for recertification in pest management. Mwekto has worked for the pest management department at Kwajalein for the past six years. It takes three years of training followed by a three-week session of more training and testing in Texas to earn certification.







