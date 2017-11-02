David newest Cabinet appointee

Kwajalein Senator David Paul became President Hilda Heine’s right hand man following his appointment Monday as Minister in Assistance to the President and Environment.

Chief Justice Carl Ingram presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the Cabinet conference room at the ICC, which was witnessed by David’s wife Dr. Marie Paul, and younger brother Tony and wife Ellen Milne-Paul, Cabinet and Nitijela members, government staff and Reverend Enja Enos.

President Heine conveyed words of thanks and congratulations to Minister Paul on his new appointment, which she said was a very important task, left by his predecessor the late Mattlan Zackhras.

“I will try my best,” Paul said. “Let’s get to work.”

Paul extended special gratitude to President Heine for answering a request by Kwajalein Senators Mike Kabua and Alvin Jacklick to place a Kwajalein representation in the Cabinet.

Read more about this in the November 3, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







