Majuro students to Japan

The Embassy of Japan announced that six Assumption High School students — Juliana Joseph, Philmar Solo, Kathleen deBrum, Aliciya Ackley, Niro Tareo, Barton Kaios, and their supervisor Tony Theomae — will participate in the “High School Students Islands Summit on World Tsunami Awareness Day 2017 in Okinawa.” Before their departure on November 3 from Majuro for Japan, the Assumption students and Theomae made a courtesy call on Japan Ambassador Hideyuki Mitsuoka. Ambassador Mitsuoka congratulated them for attending the Summit and wished them great success in their visit to Japan. Mitsuoka also hoped that they will learn how and what to do during a disaster. Assumption students will present “Learn from the Past to Be Well Prepared and Be Resilient Against Future Disasters in the Marshall Islands.” Students have been gathering data by doing surveys using books and the internet to collect information as well as conducting a questionnaire survey targeting 100 high school students from private and public schools.

Read more about this in the November 3, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







