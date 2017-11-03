‘One Island’ attracts ROC interest

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Commerce and the College of the Marshall Islands put out a great display of “One Island, One Product” under the Staff Sergeant Solomon Sam Sport Center Tuesday as part of the Marshall Islands program for ROC President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit this week. After speaking at Nitijela Tuesday morning, Tsai and the large entourage from Taiwan toured the One Island, One Product show at CMI.

The attractive display had President Tsai and her delegation, including her security entourage, entertained.

In the photo at the Waan Aelon in Majel (Canoes of the Marshall Islands) booth, President Hilda Heine talked to President Tsai about how Marshallese depended on their ‘walap’ (voyaging canoes) for their live hoods and to travel great distances. The ROC President then translated the story for the Taiwan media covering her visit.

Photo: Alson Kelen.

Read more about this in the November 3, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







