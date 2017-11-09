Laura Farm’s eco-friendly facility

To assist the Marshall Islands to address food security and nutrition issues, livestock and horticulture projects of Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) aim to increase daily protein and fiber intake for Marshallese by providing a pair of piglets and quality seedlings to households for propagation.

To ramp up operations at the Laura farm, TTM renovated the existing greenhouse and pig house with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Commerce. The renovations turned these two facilities into an “intelligent environmentally-controlled greenhouse and an eco-friendly pig house,” according to TTM officials.

The transformed TTM facilities in Laura were officially opened last week by Taiwan Ambassador Daniel DW Tang and Minister of Natural Resources and Commerce Alfred Alfred, Jr., and witnessed by Taiwan President Dr. Ing-Wen Tsai, President Hilda Heine, the visiting Taiwanese delegation, and local senators and dignitaries.

With environmental sustainability becoming an important concept, and in response to global initiatives for sustainable agriculture,TTM not only implements projects but also devotes itself to transform the Laura Farm into a zero-waste farm. The concept of a “circular economy” is applied in the by farm management.

Read more about this in the November 10, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







