Japan backs canoe program

Japan Ambassador to the RMI Hideyuki Mitsuoka and the Director of Waan Aelon in Majel (WAM) Alson Kelen signed a contract last week for a “Project for Improvement of Transportation for Training Materials for Waan Aelon in Majel.”

The grant of $65,050 is funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). The signing ceremony was witnessed by WAM’s traditional canoe building trainer Dinton Daniel and officials of the Embassy. The funding will support purchase of a crane truck to facilitate WAM’s collection of various trees for use in building canoes and other woodworking projects.

WAM runs vocational training programs that provide opportunities for RMI youth to increase their knowledge of woodworking, carving, milling, traditional navigation and canoe building as well as basic education. However, since renting vehicles to transport wood to the program is expensive, WAM is only using Lukwej and breadfruit trees for wood work. WAM is keen to utilize coconut trees that are widely available on the islands to provide the students with more practical skills. Through GGP, WAM will be able to advance their training program with coconut trees in addition to Lukwej and breadfruit. The project will also promote the RMI’s coconut replanting program.

Read more about this in the November 10, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.








