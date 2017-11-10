Flatbeds for the Laura team

Four Laura local council members happily joined a ceremony at Majuro Atoll Local Government headquarters in Delap Monday this week.

Majuro Mayor Ladie Jack and his wife Ritok were on hand to deliver flatbed trucks to the four council members for use in their constituencies. Those receiving the keys to the trucks were: Lomar Councilwoman Lina Amsa, Lobat Councilman Jimmy Caesar, Jeirok Councilman Jina David and Iolap Councilwoman Jouban Kabua.

The mayor said council people from the other wards of Majuro received their flatbed trucks earlier this year.

