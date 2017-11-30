One stop education shop

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Training is planning to create a “one stop shop” center at the former RMI/University of South Pacific in Delap that would boost service to the people and at the same time be convenient to MOE employees.

Public School System Commissioner Kanchi Hosia said while construction is taking place, plans have been laid out to house various education components.

Kanchi’s plans also include the possibility to bring the National Training Council and the Scholarship Office from the Marshall Islands Development Bank, where both entities pay rent for office space.

“We are hoping to create a workplace like that of Majuro hospital, “ Kanchi told the Journal. “We’re putting up a parking lot for the general public and a designated parking space for ministry heads. PSS is working together with Environmental Protection Authority, Office of the Auditor General and Social Security Administration in the planning stage because the construction benefits all.”

Read more about this in the November 17, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







