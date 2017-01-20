Nitijela tackles new bills

A series of new bills have been introduced into Nitijela by different Nitijela members.

Among the new legislation:

• Jabot Senator Kessai Note is proposing a constitutional amendment to change the opening day of Nitijela from the first Monday of January to the second Monday of the month each year.

The purpose for the changed meeting date is “to provide adequate time to prepare for the parliamentary session,” which is not afforded by the current requirement of meeting shortly after the New Year, said the bill summary.

• Kwajalein Senator David Paul is urging Nitijela consider adopting a proposed constitutional amendment to create a “member-at-large to represent Marshallese citizens residing outside of the Republic in the Nitijela.” The proposal, contained in Bill 53, also calls for RMI foreign missions to conduct voting for the member-at-large senator.

If adopted by Nitijela, these measures would be put to the upcoming constitutional convention for consideration.

• Bill 58 to amend the Land Recording and Registration Act was recently introduced by Majuro Senator Sherwood Tibon. The bill would require than no sublease, assignment, transfer, mortgage, license or any other transaction involving land in the RMI would be legal unless it is “specifically agreed to by the senior land interest holders in the original master lease” or other land agreement. Without consent of the senior land interest holders, any sublease or other type of land assignment would be “void.” It would not apply to existing land leases.

• Maloelap Senator Bruce Bilimon and Majuro representative Finance Minister Brenson Wase have jointly sponsored Bill 55 to amend the Import Duties and License (Motor Vehicle Mileage) Act. The brief amendment would prohibit the importation of used vehicles with over 250,000 miles on them. The aim is to “control the congestion of traffic and avoid using the RMI as a dumping ground for old vehicles.”

