Journal 2/7/1975

P4 Mystery developments A mysterious group known only as “The Committee of 100” struck the downtown area of the district center last weekend. Left in the wake of the strike was a community bulletin board, with a note attached indicating C.O. 100 responsibility. The pattern of strikes has been running north on the main road in the business section. First, there was the installation of Kitco Plaza near the Bank of America. Nexxt, Molik’s was hit with a wishing well right in the middle of his courtyaf. This latest strike, the bulletin board by Whitney Bros. Restaurant makes Bilimon Store the next likely target. And then, and then…Look out Ron Levy! They are closing in on Robert Reimers!

P5 An Einstein? What do Albert Einstein and freshman Congressman Lambert Aafin of Truk have in common? They both flunked math in school and they both went on to make good in a profession that required knowledge in math.

Journal 2/7/1992

P1 Thyroid tumors dominate NCT claim awards Thyroid problems are accounting for the majority of the claims compensated by the Nuclear Claims Tribunal. According to figures released by the Tribunal, thyroid tumors — both cancerous and benign — have accounted for 237 of the 381 claims admitted through December 31. This represents 62 percent of the total. Acute radiation burns and beta burns are the second largest conditions paid for, with99 cases receiving compensation.

P3 Carl Heine picked Nitijela held a brief meeting Monday, principally to accept the introduction of a resolution nominating former Jaluit Senator Carl Heine to the post of Ambassador to the United Nations.

P6 Majuro’s first city manager on job at MALGov A city manager for Majuro atoll Local Government arrived Friday to begin a two-year assignment as adviser to both the local and national governments. James Alloway, who most recently was chief executive for Middletown Township, New Jersey, was already in his MALGov office Monday pouring over documents to orient himself to the situation as it stands currently.

P9 NTA elects first board The National Telecommunications Authority held its first annual general meeting, electing a new board for the company that is in the process of privatizing operations. General Manager and board member Al Fowler said NTA has sold $9,902 shares at $15 each to 133 Marshall Islanders. The government owns 90,000 shares and controls unsold ones. The government nominated six of eight board members: Minister Kunio Lemari, William Allen, Alex Bing, Sam Bellu, Tommy deBrum and Al Fowler. Shareholders elected Vincent Muller and Patrick Chen to round out the board.

Journal 2/7/2003

P3 RMI’s N-claim ‘fair’ United States-provided nuclear test compensation was “manifestly inadequate to fairly compensate” Marshall Islanders for damages suffered from 67 American nuclear tests, according to an independent report issued this week by the RMI government. The personal injury and property damage awards rendered thus far by the Nuclear Claims Tribunal were the result of reasonable, fair and orderly processes that are entitled to respect,” said a report on the Tribunal issued by Dick Thornburgh and other members of the Washington, DC law firmKirkpatrick and Lockhart. Thornburgh is a former two-term governor of Pennsylvania and was Attorney General of the US.

P23 Trio wins Australian scholarships Three Marshall Islanders have just been awarded Australian Regional Development Scholarships for study at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and Vanuatu. Melinta Andrike, Emma Kabua and Alanso Elbon have either left Majuro or about about to depart for their new universities. Their study fields: Andrike, BA in international studies, Kabua, BA in environmental studies, and Elbon, BA law.