Kenneth, Terry get National Olympic Committee nod

The Marshall Islands National Olympic Committee extended the terms of five of its seven executive members, including President Kenneth Kramer and Secretary General Terry Sasser, at its every-four-year election last week at the Marshall Islands Resort.

Nine sports federations affiliated with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) were eligible to cast votes in the election of the NOC executive.

In addition to re-electing Kramer and Sasser to new four-year terms at the helm of the NOC, local sports federations voted for Tony Muller to continue for another four years in the NOC Treasurer post, agreed on Bobby Muller to continue in the Senior Vice President position, and voted for Deborah Shoniber to continue as Vice President for Women in Sports. Basketball federation board member Robert Pinho was elected for the first time for the Vice President for Marketing/Solidarity, and Waylon Muller voted in to be Athletes Commissioner.

The meeting was held at the Marshall Islands Resort’s Jemanim Room.

