Nito’s Butterfly Foundation donation

The Marshall Islands Ministry of Health this week received a donation of 20 wheelchairs and eight IV stands from Nito’s Butterfly Foundation that will benefit pediatric patients at the Majuro and Ebeye hospitals.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Acting Health Minister Wilbur Heine expressed heartfelt appreciation to Nito’s Butterfly Foundation for its generous donation and support provided to the Ministry.

He said the meaningful donation will serve children who attend the hospital facilities in Majuro and Ebeye for medical care.

“The donation is part of the Foundations’ objective to work alongside the Ministry of Health to extend assistance and support to the families of sick children complimentary to the services offered by the hospital and health care providers,” said Nito’s Butterfly Foundation Co-Founder Doreen deBrum.

“This is one of the many more projects to come.”

