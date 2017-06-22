US eye docs restore sight

HILARY HOSIA

As expected, the wall inside the temporary command center for visiting miracle workers Canvasback Missions at Majuro hospital was filled with colorful sticky notes, each representing patients who were treated or were scheduled to undergo surgery with the eye specialists.

Those familiar with Canvasback Missions, especially patients who received life-changing surgeries over the many years the group has been coming to RMI, know that the teams are as wonderful as the service they deliver.

The mission this year shows one of the many qualities behind the greatness of the team: family. Yes, even their offspring are awesome.

Dr. John Carlson, commonly known as Jack, brought his daughter Taylor Carlson, who is in college.

The addition of vitreo-retinal surgeon Carlson adds another “first” to Canvasback’s reputation because the equipment he brought and operated with has never been used in Micronesia.

The vitrectomy equipment was used to restore eye sight for diabetic and other patients.

“We had a similar doctor in our previous mission who couldn’t perform vitreo-retinal operation because we had no equipment then,” Canvasback Missions Vice President and team leader Jacque Spence told the Journal. “We are grateful for Dr. Carlson.”

Nurse Jennifer Lewis brought two of her daughters: Finley, 13, and Elli, 11, who expressed delight in coming to Majuro and assisting the team. The Lewises are from Boise, Idaho.

