MALGov opens big park

Ronneppan Beach Park is now in gear with a multipurpose basketball and volleyball court, tennis court, walking and running track, playground, picnic area, and a boat ramp. A christening ceremony was held last Friday. Support from ROC/Taiwan, which funded the development, will continue, said Ambassador Daniel Tang. Mayor Ladie Jack and Council Irooj Representative Leikman Zedkaia both thanked ROC in their remarks. Kids wasted no time breaking in the new park, shooting on the basketball court and using the playground.

Alap Hemiko Bingham, Lejla Shirley Zedkeia and MALGov First Lady Ritok Jack were on hand to cut the ribbon, officially christening the new park in Arrak. Photo: Isaac Marty

