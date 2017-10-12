Japan donates heavy equipment

Japan Ambassador Hideyuki Mitsuoka handed over the last batch of disaster risk reduction equipment to the RMI government Friday.

Tony Muller, Minister of Works, Infrastructure and Utilities and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade was on hand to receive the donation. The handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Works compound with many attendees including Chief Secretary Benjamin Graham, Deputy Chief Secretary Kino Kabua, Secretary of MoFAT Bruce Kijiner, Secretary of MoWIU Catalino Kijiner, Reverend Enja Enos, General Manager of Majuro Water and Sewer Company Joseph Batol, staff from Office of the Chief Secretary, MoFAT, MoWIU, as well as the Embassy of Japan.

The items of disaster risk reduction equipment arrived in the RMI are part of a donation provided by Japan under “Non-Project Type Grant Aid for the Provision of Disaster Risk Reduction Equipment.”

Since the grant agreement was signed in July 2015, 13 disaster risk reduction products arrived in the RMI, and were handed over to the relevant agencies in Majuro and Ebeye. The items handed over last week were one water truck and one tractor truck with low-bed trailer for Majuro and one excavator and one tractor truck with low-bed trailer for Ebeye. The equipment for Ebeye has already been delivered.

