Japan funds Ebeye solar plan

In response to the request from the RMI government, Japan has committed to a major solar power program for Ebeye Island.

To memorialize the agreement between RMI and Japan, an exchange of notes was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade John Silk and Ambassador of Japan Hideyuki Mitsuoka and the grant agreement was signed by Silk and Japan International Volunteer Agency Resident Representative Nobuaki Matsui. The grant is for $9.4 million.

Witnessing the occasion was President Hilda Heine and Japan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii, who visited Majuro last week.

The objective of the project is to generate a substantial percentage of power for Ebeye from solar to reduce fossil fuel consumption by KAJUR’s power plant. Reduced use of diesel will reduce carbon emissions from the power plant. This will contribute to achieving goals of national energy and environmental policies, which call for 20 percent of the nation’s power to be generated from renewable energy sources by 2020.

Read more about this in the December 1, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







