Delap school shut down

HILARY HOSIA

A Delap landowner nailed shut the door to the Public School System’s kindergarten (Head Start) program located next to Social Security, halting school since Monday. As a result of the lock out, 125 students were prevented from attending school through Wednesday, with no sign of resolution of the problem evident after three days.

Internal issues within the landowner family erupted, affecting students.

Public School System Commissioner Kanchi Hosia said that the lease is being paid by the government, so the problem is not lack of payment.

PSS turned to the Attorney General’s office Monday for help to re-open the school.

“We met with PSS officials yesterday to find out what the issue was,” RMI Attorney General Filimon Manoni told the Journal Wednesday. “It appears a particular landowner (who is the) younger brother of the alab is unhappy.”

Manoni said his office, through Deputy Attorney General Johnathen Kawakami, is in touch with landowners, through their attorney Alanso Elbon, “in an attempt to resolve this amicably, otherwise we are looking at other options to re-open the school.”

Majuro Mayor Ladie Jack, who was not aware of the situation until Wednesday, said the issue should be resolved and the school door opened. After being notified of the school’s closure Wednesday, Jack said he would look into the issue to expedite a resolution. “We want the school to be operational all year around for the kids,” he said.

Earlier this school year, Kwajalein Atoll High School was closed for a day over lack of payment to landowners dating back many years. Intervention by Kwajalein Mayor Hirata Kabua led to the school being reopened the next day.

Read more about this in the November 24, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.







