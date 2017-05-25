Three graduate from UWC

Three Marshallese have graduated from United World Colleges (UWC) over the past week, making a record for the number of Marshallese graduating from the international school program in one year.

— Vicky Jamore graduated Saturday from UWC’s College of the Atlantic in Wales, Britain. Her mother Juren Jatios was there for the graduation. Vicky’s father is the late KBE Mayor Nishma Jamore. They were also joined by family member Fredrick Langmoir.

— Beverly Johnson graduated from UWC’s South East Asia campus in Singapore, also on Saturday. She was joined by her mother and father, Matiti and Giff Johnson, at the graduation.

— Cathrine Cheng graduated from UWC’s Changshu campus in China. Her father Michael Jun Cheng was there for the event.

