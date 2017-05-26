Woja Elementary’s new library

The very first library for Woja Elementary School (WES) is underway, thanks to 87 Japanese donors. Project coordinator Junko Shindo, former Japan International Cooperation Agency volunteer teacher for WES (July 2013 – August 2015), said a library is a must for every school. Books are on their way from Japan as well, she said. Shindo initiated the project years ago with previous WES Principal, the late Emil. Current WES Principal Wilmer Aikwij said he is very happy. The room that was used for book storage, is being renovated and converted into the new library. It is expected to be completed soon.

