Print and Web Rates

Email us: marshallislandsjournal@gmail.com
PRINT RATES
Note that we apply discounts for ready-to-print advertisements. Remember that the amount of text and/or photos or illustrations usually determines the size of the ad.
Full Page
$588
Half Page
$342
Quarter Page
$192
Eighth Page
$99
WEB SITE RATES
Note that the advertisement size equals the size of the ‘Subscribe to the digital…’ box on the right side of the home page. Other sizes are available at custom prices.
One (1) week presence: $85 + one time $25 set up fee = $110.00.
Two (2) to six (6) week presence: $65/week + one time $25 set up fee
Longer than six (6) week presence: $45/week + one time $25 set up fee
AD RATES IN DETAIL
Note that to read the second page of the folowing document, hover over the bottom of the page and an arrow to page 2 will appear.