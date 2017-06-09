Earlie honored at MIHS graduation

Marshall Islands High School (MIHS) and Ministry of Education’s Public School System honored Earlie Watley for 51 years of service last Friday during the MIHS graduation. PSS Commissioner Evelyn Konou stated during the ceremony that Watley taught over 12,000 students in his career. Watley is going into retirement.

A record 207 MIHS seniors graduated at Friday’s ceremony.

Going back in time, Watley told the Journal he just graduated from Texas Southern University when he joined the Peace Corps and first set foot on island. In 1966 he was offered a teaching job. “I started off teaching four English and music classes, having about 20 students each,” he said.

Two years later he met his wife Aneta Amsa.

MIHS then had about 500 students. Fast forward to today, total number of students is over 1,000.

